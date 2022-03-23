Farm Fresh makes main market debut

KUCHING (March 23): One of Malaysia’s leading dairy producers, Farm Fresh Bhd (Farm Fresh), made its debut on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Malaysia) yesterday.

The share price opened at RM1.70, with an opening volume of 27,243,100 shares. This is the largest listing on Bursa Securities since June 2021 given its market capitalisation of RM2.5 billion.

Farm Fresh, through the public issue portion of its IPO, raised a total of RM301 million of which RM140 million is intended for establishing a new manufacturing hub, a new dairy farm and an integrated facility in Malaysia, RM60 million has been earmarked for the expansion of its production facility in Australia, RM40 million for regional expansion outside Malaysia, RM40.8 million for working capital whilst RM20.2 million has been allocated for listing related expenses.

The stock is listed under the consumer sector.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Farm Fresh Group Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Loi Tuan Ee said, “Our listing is a great milestone in our journey towards becoming a regional player in the FMCG space. We have exciting plans laid out to further grow our business and improve our market penetration.

“With the support and participation of our stakeholders, we intend to venture into new regions and markets to extend our presence. With the growing consumer demand for fresh milk products, I am confident Farm Fresh is able to deliver quality products and value to consumers.”

Jefferi Hashim, chief executive officer of CIMB Investment Bank Bhd (CIMB IB) said, “Farm Fresh rings the bell on the second Main Market listing on Bursa Malaysia for 2022, representing the largest IPO listed since June 2021.

“CIMB congratulates the Board of Directors, shareholders and management of the company on a successful IPO campaign and we wish them the very best as they continue their foray as a public-listed company in the years to come.”

For Farm Fresh’s listing exercise, CIMB IB is the sole principal adviser, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner, joint managing underwriter and joint underwriter for the IPO.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd is the joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner, joint managing underwriter and joint underwriter. Credit Suisse Securities (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd are also participating as the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the listing of Farm Fresh.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd, AmInvestment Bank Bhd, Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd are the joint underwriters for the IPO.