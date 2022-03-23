I was never in Spain, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): Parti Warisan firmly believes the issue of the so-called claim by the defunct Sulu Sultanate should be given top priority and resolved by the federal government.

“It is our stand that neither Philippines nor any self-claimed heirs to the dissolved/unrecognised Sultanate has any legal right to demand or make claims on Sabah. Whatever claims by Manila or the heirs directly or indirectly should not be entertained as Sabah is an independent country that became part of the federation of Malaysia under the auspices of the United Nations,” said Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie in a statement on Wednesday said that it is his firm belief that under the federation, matters with regards to such claims should be resolved by Putrajaya and Wisma Putra.

“I have often said that Malaysia should take proactive steps to resolve it and not just leave it on the backburner. The Paris Arbitration Court decision to award RM62 billion to the so-called heirs of the Sulu Sultanate is shocking.

“It is clear from the explanation by Wisma Putra and Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) that Malaysia had stopped an attempt by the so-called heirs to get a judgement in Spain,” he said.

Curiously the case was moved to France by the same Spanish arbitrator Gonzalo Stampa and a judgement was obtained in the Paris court in Feb 2022, he pointed out.

According to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Malaysia is contesting the decision of the Paris Court, added.

“Of late, former Foreign Minister Datuk Anifah Aman and SAPP president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee have been trying to insinuate my personal involvement with the heirs by saying that I was in Spain when the case came up in 2019.

“I was never there in Spain and to my knowledge no Sabah officials had gone to Spain over the case. I believe Wisma Putra and the federal Attorney General’s Chambers handled the matter and stopped the bid by the ‘heirs’ to get a judgement in Madrid,” he stressed.

They should read the extensive and clear explanation by Wisma Putra and AGC on 2 Mar 2022 and by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on 10 Mar 2022 on the matter following the Paris Court decision, Shafie pointed out.

“It is very clear that the matter was handled by the federal government and neither Sabah nor I was involved. Both Anifah and Yong are not qualified persons to give views on the ‘Sulu Claim’. They lack legal understanding of the matter and instead make press statements which amount to disinformation. All intended to mislead people and glorify themselves.

“Anifah knew the Philippines Government does not recognise the so-called ‘Sulu Sultanate’ and called them ‘terrorists’ and ‘criminals’ during the incursion in 2013 at Lahad Datu. Nobody or any government will recognise them and their claim on Sabah does not make any sense at all.

“This issue should not be politicised. As Sabahans, we must be united and protect our sovereignty,” he said.