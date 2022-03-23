Low-lying areas in Marudi hit by flooding again

MARUDI (March 23): Several low-lying areas here have been hit by flooding since yesterday.

Although there has been no heavy rain in the town itself, continuous heavy downpours in upper Baram have caused the river to burst its banks here.

This morning, flooding affected shops in some areas of the bazaar, while at Kampung Narum and Kampung Dagang the road was under half a foot of water along certain stretches, but was still passable to all types of vehicles.

Several longhouses built along the Baram River from Kampung Benawa have also been affected by flooding such as the flood-prone Rumah Gerinang, Nanga Tasong where the water was said to be chest deep.

Among those also affected were Rumah Mugang, Rumah Vincent Kiu at Tanjong Opar, and Rumah Jipun Jantan.