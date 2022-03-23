Senator calls for equal seat distribution according to Malaysia’s three regions

SIBU (March 23): Seat distribution in both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara should be based equally on the three regions – Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, and Sabah, opined Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew.

He said Sarawak and Sabah should therefore be allocated at least one-third of the seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

“As for the Dewan Negara, the 40 seats under Article 45 (1) (c) of the Federal Constitution (appointed by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong) should be equally distributed among the three regions,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Royal Address at the Dewan Negara sitting yesterday.

He cited Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj’s five-day tour of Sabah and Sarawak in November 1962 to drum up support for the concept of Malaysia, when the first prime minister offered 40 seats for North Borneo and Sarawak in the future Malaysian Parliament.

Lau quoted Tunku’s words as reported by the Sarawak Information Service, “At the moment, the Malayan Alliance Government with 77 (out of 104 seats in the Parliament) is able to change the law and the Constitution at any time, but with the 40 seats from the Borneo Territories, we would not be able to do that unless with the fullest approval of the Bornean representatives.”

Lau said Tunku’s announcement on Nov 17, 1962 in Jesselton (now Kota Kinabalu) that he was willing to let Sabah and Sarawak have 40 seats in Parliament was great news and a generous gesture.

“It shows that we are indeed entering Malaysia as equal partners and that we are given the best guarantee possible that our voice will be heard in the most important body in Malaysia – its Parliament,” he added.

Lau also urged the Home Ministry to either expedite or devolve power to Sarawak to resolve the issue of stateless persons, almost all of whom reside in rural areas and are under the B40 category.

From 2017 until Feb 15, 2022, he pointed out there were nearly 9,259 citizenship applications for children under 18 from Sarawak and Sabah as stated by the Minister of Home Affairs in the Dewan Rakyat on March 14.

Out of these, he said only 198 had been approved.

“This group of children cannot be part of this ‘Keluarga Malaysia’. They are most easily subjected to abuse and be exploited. They cannot seek assistance. Their education is restricted and they have to seek work in the underground economy for cash without any protection under the laws,” he stressed.

In view of this never-ending and ever-growing problem in Sarawak and Sabah, Lau said the practical solution is to allow Sarawak and Sabah the autonomy to register and issue identity cards for those who qualified.

He said this power can be delegated to Sarawak and Sabah as allowed under Article 80 (4), (5), and (6) of the Federal Constitution.

“Will the Ministry of Home Affairs support such a move and if not, what assurance that this issue will be resolved soon?” he asked.

Lau also highlighted the poor condition of Sibu Hospital, which opened in 1994.

In the radiology department, he said the ultrasound machine was beyond economic repair.

“The waiting time for an ultrasound to be carried out is six months,” he said.

Last year, he said the hospital’s management was verbally told a new one was approved but this was reportedly cancelled because the Sarawak Heart Foundation was raising funds to buy a unit.

“Can the ministry confirm that this is true? If it is, is it a policy of the ministry to cancel funding or projects for hospital when it receives donations from the public for that purpose?” he asked.

Lau also said the waiting time for cataract procedures is five months.

“In the orthopaedic department, the last time a new piece of equipment was received was in 2009, and that was the third time since the hospital opened. In the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, there are no laparoscopic sets.

“The delivery room in the hospital is not made of rooms but cubicles. Not only there is no privacy there is no attached toilet,” he pointed out.

He called on the government to increase investment in the healthcare system by revamping infrastructure and manpower.

Lau opined it is time for the Health Ministry to delegate and devolve decision making and budgetary powers to Sarawak, Sabah, and Peninsular Malaysia as allowed under Article 80 (4), (5), and (6) of the Federal Constitution.

“Let the three regions manage their own healthcare systems. This should form one of the key thrusts in the Blue Print,” he added.