No contest as Awg Tengah re-elected to lead PBB Bukit Sari

LAWAS (March 23): Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has been re-elected unopposed as Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bukit Sari chairman.

During the branch’s general meeting on Sunday, Awangku Jinal Abedin Pengiran Jawa – a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak – was elected deputy chairman, while Haris Majid was elected vice-chairman.

In his speech for the opening ceremony, Awang Tengah called on party members to use PBB’s political strength to elevate the standard of living of the people.

The Deputy Premier of Sarawak said PBB is a driving force towards a better Sarawak and that the state’s resources should be utilised to upgrade the standard of living of Sarawakians.

“In this regard, the strength of the party needs to be further enhanced through cooperation and a spirit of unity within the big family of PBB,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Bukit Sari assemblyman, said the relationship between old and new members in PBB should also be strengthened to ensure strong continuity within the party.