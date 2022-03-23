Not 50, only two, leave Warisan for KDM

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): Warisan Kota Kinabalu has refuted speculations that 50 of its members left the party to join Datuk Peter Anthony’s newly-minted Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM).

In a statement on Wednesday, James Yim who is Warisan KK’s Youth Secretary said that only two members from the Division had left.

“It is untrue that 50 members had quit the Division. The leadership of Warisan KK has checked and can verify that only two members left. One is a normal party member – Edmund Voo and another was a former division information chief – Dennis Chia.

“Dennis was appointed as A Kota Kinabalu City Hall councillor and he was given an important portfolio as SAFMA’s Board of Director during the Warisan era.”

James added Warisan KK thanks the two former members for their past contributions and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

“Warisan is in this for Sabah and Malaysia, and the struggle comes with a price.

“Sometimes, we may disappoint certain people who are too ambitious as we are not able to offer positions, contracts or titles.

“As such, these kind of leaders and members will come and go.

“But the struggle for Sabah and Malaysia must continue,” he said.

Parti KDM had earlier on claimed that Dennis led 50 Chinese members to join the party.