Over 35 pct children nationwide given Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): A total of 1,272,121 children aged five to 11 or 35.8 per cent of the population in the country have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,845,415 individuals or 91.5 per cent of the population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 2,943,210 individuals or 94.6 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adult population, a total of 15,530,830 individuals or 66 per cent of the group have received the Covid-19 booster dose, and a total of 22,945,101 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated while 23,221,040 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 28,377 doses of vaccine were administered, with 5,645 as the first dose, 1,357 as second dose and 21,375 booster dose, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,546,897.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 73 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Perak recording the highest number at 19 cases, followed by Selangor and Johor with 11 cases respectively.

Kedah recorded nine cases, Penang (eight), three cases each in Kelantan, Melaka, Sabah and Terengganu while one case each in Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, and Sarawak. — Bernama