PM: Govt to propose that Shariah court judges deliver divorces, alimony decisions together

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): The government will propose that Shariah court judges deliver divorce and alimony decisions simultaneously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said this is to prevent issues from being dragged too long to the point that ex-wives and the children were victimised.

“Right now, after the divorce has been finalised, the case is brought up to hear alimony issues only later. Sometimes, this takes time.

“And that is why we have agreed for both divorce and alimony to be decided simultaneously, and this will allow all processes involving alimony to be expedited,” he told a media conference at the Parliament building today.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri held a meeting with representatives of the Malaysian Syariah Lawyers Association (PGSM) to discuss issues involving Shariah laws. – Bernama