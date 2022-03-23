PM promises anti-party hopping Bill to be tabled in special Parliament sitting during Ramadan, says DAP sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (March 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given his commitment to calling for a special Parliament sitting to table and pass the anti-party hopping Bill, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said.

Loke said the prime minister, in a meeting with several Opposition leaders earlier today, said he would call for the special sitting during the month of Ramadan, which begins in early April.

“The prime minister has given his commitment that he will call for a special Parliament sitting during the fasting month, the latest will be before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The anti-party hopping Bill will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, to be debated and passed. So for us, as long as the government keeps its promise to bring the Bill to Dewan Rakyat, we will defend and maintain the MoU (memorandum of understanding),” Loke told reporters during a press conference after the Parliament sitting today.

He also said that the Opposition’s stand on the extension of the 28-day detention period under sub-section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 does not affect the MoU between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the government.

The motion failed earlier when the Opposition bloc gained more votes against the government. – Malay Mail

