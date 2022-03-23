Premier: Major expansion plan being developed for state’s methanol project to cater for more investors

BINTULU (March 23): A comprehensive expansion plan for the development of the methanol project at Tanjung Kidurong is being made by the state government to cater for more investors in the near future.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who disclosed this, said that they had received a few proposals from new investors who wanted to place their operations in Tanjung Kidurong.

One of the investors is a company producing medical products from the United States, he said.

“Now they are in the first phase of implementation of their investment plan with a cost of RM200 million. The second phase of their investment will be RM800 million.

“Another proposal we have received is the development of a hydrogen plant at the same site next year,” he told reporters when met after visiting the Sarawak Methanol Plant project site here yesterday.

Abang Johari said his visit to the site was to make a comprehensive plan in terms of land usage and to plan for housing facilities for the workers as he expects there will be as many as 15,000 workers in Tanjung Kidurong by 2026.

His visit was also to plan for a better road to the area.

“We will start the hydrogen project after the development of the methanol project.

“There is another investment from an oil company to develop a medical hub.

“These investments are estimated to be able to contribute at least six to seven per cent to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) up to beyond 2027 because its implementation is between this year and 2027,” he said.

Earlier, Abang Johari attended a briefing by Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd project director Mohammad Ibrahim on the progress of the methanol project.

Sarawak Petchem is a state-owned company that operates the methanol hub project on 432 hectares of land at Tanjung Kidurong.