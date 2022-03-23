Sabah govt donates 30 outboard engines, boats to police

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): The Sabah government on Wednesday donated 30 outboard engines and boats to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to help with operations during floods in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the boats will be used by police personnel during flood operations to reach 10 districts that are usually affected by floods in Sabah.

“We hope this contribution can facilitate more police operations in the event of floods in Sabah. This is the government’s commitment in assisting the security forces especially the police,” he told reporters after handing over the donations here.

At the ceremony, Hajiji also handed over the Sabah state flag and donations to participants of ‘Everest Expedition 2022, Journey to the Top by Sabahan’ and witnessed the presentation of donations from Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to the next of kin of national heroes killed in the Sulu terrorist incident in Lahad Datu, Sabah in 2013.

He said the contribution to the victims’ next of kin was a commitment by government agencies to help ease their burden after the victims were killed the while defending the country.

“Besides that, we also handed over the Sabah flag to athlete Adelinah Lintanga, the first Sabahan woman who will participate in climbing Mount Everest next April. We are confident she will reach the summit of Everest and be able to fly the Sabah flag there,” he said.

Adelinah, 37, said she was mentally and physically ready to conquer the highest peak in the world.

The country’s solo climber who once conquered the summit of Mount Everest, T. Ravichandran, will lead the climb.

He said the cold weather and altitude would give a great challenge to the climbers but he believed that all climbers, especially Adelinah, could face the challenge.

“I and four other climbers, including Adelinah, will start the climb on April 15 and are expected to reach the summit of Mount Everest at the end of May. We will return to Malaysia on June 2,” he added. – Bernama