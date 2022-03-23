Sabah’s off-grid communities paying the most for power

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): The Sabah Renewable Energy Rural Electrification Roadmap (SabahRE2) has recently mapped 400 villages in the state far from the electricity grid, and have sat with the residents to understand their needs and aspirations.

Amanda Mojilip, from PACOS Trust, whose field teams went to every corner of Sabah told us: “We pushed our 4×4 through mud more times than we can count. We squeezed into many small boats in rivers and mangroves. I now know a different Sabah. Bigger than before, even more beautiful, and shining with children growing up without electricity. I will never forget the stories, and how determined people are to improve their lives.”

Most of the 400 un-electrified villages are in remote forest regions where communities make a living from farming and forest products, typically dwelling along rivers in areas rich in biodiversity. A second group are found within mangroves and on islands in isolated coastal regions where fisheries are the main source of income.

Lack of power is tangled up with poverty. The SabahRE2 surveys found 71% of the approximate 120,000 rural people without grid electricity in Sabah are located within the eight districts made famous by that sad list of Malaysia’s poorest ten districts.

But just because a village is far from the State grid does not mean it has zero power. Only 2% of these villages entirely lack electricity.

Field surveys found 89% of villages have at least one diesel generator – the average village of 65 households has 15.7 generators – while about half have some solar panels and a little over 10% some micro-hydro. This is how people innovate to get by. But these solutions are makeshift, unreliable, inadequate, and at very high cost.

In remote villages power is available for only a few hours a day. On a given day 23-53% of un-electrified villages report they have four hours of power or less and 60-86% have six hours of power or less and the amount of power is insufficient for major appliances like refrigeration.

Andrapidah binti Putra from Kampung Dagat along the Lower Segama River told SabahRE2 that their village typically only runs the diesel generator from 6pm to 10pm every day.

“Ever since I was a child, we have relied on generators.”

But generators come at a high price.

The problem of diesel generators is how difficult and expensive it is to get fuel into remote villages, far from sealed roads and commercial centres. Nearly half the un-electrified villages rely on boats for access.

“For transportation, we travel around by sea. We don’t have proper roads here,” shared Jamrin bin Jamili from Kampung Berungus, Pitas.

“A big concern for us is the bad weather circumstances we have to deal with.”

This means electricity generation costs un-electrified villagers RM200 to RM300 per month for very few hours per day. The poorest people paying the most for power.

Those without generators rely on oil lamps, sawdust, and other indigenous ingenuity to provide light. For example, natives of Banggi Island use milk cans and wild rubber tree resin.

“Back in the day, people at night would use the rubber from Borneo kauri trees as a light source or to ignite fire,” Banggi resident Asri Astad said.

The challenges faced by Sabah’s un-electrified villages are multi-faceted and complex. Many with energy access issues also face water problems. Many rely on firewood for cooking. In places where life is so hard, schools, clinics and businesses cannot thrive. Because of these problems, 60% of un-electrified villages experience seasonal abandonment, when people vacate their native lands for part of the year to try to make a living in other peoples’ areas even though they may suffer disrespect.

Within these intersecting issues lie opportunities for integrated solutions.

The global energy revolution is bringing renewable energy solutions that are cheap, safe and clean. And can be implemented anywhere.

It is not only about each family having solar panels for lights. Communities can build and maintain their own mini-grid that can provide enough power for their school, their clinic, for local businesses, and for all the gadgets they need at home. Even run the karaoke machines many prioritised in talking with the PACOS teams.

Local mini-grids can also power telco towers, bringing phone and internet service to village businesses and school children, who will now have lights to do their homework.

Green Empowerment and TONIBUNG, members of the SabahRE2 consortium, have studied how we might build 35 renewable energy mini-grid systems to bring power to 57 villages.

They found that the costs of solar (RM2.80 per kWh) and micro-hydro RM0.88c kWh, were well below Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) grid connection costs. Micro-hydro uses the power of fast and reliable streams coming down from forest hills without needing to make a dam.

“The Roadmap developed by SabahRE2 with SESB and its Sabah Government partners and support of UK PACT, can shift the state’s trajectory towards energy equity, sustainable development, climate resilience and a low-carbon economy,” said Mojilip.