Sales tax for scrap metal export to be reviewed

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): The State Cabinet has instructed the Industrial Development Ministry (MID) to review the State Sales Tax (SST) rate for the export of scrap metal, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

However, he said the SST rate at RM200 per tonne would continue to be imposed until the study was completed.

Joachim, who is the Industrial Development Minister, said the SST for the export of scrap metal was imposed by the State Government effective February 1, 2022, and gazetted on January 27 this year.

“Following the implementation of the SST, the temporary export ban on scrap metal has been lifted,” he said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

He explained that the imposition of SST at the rate of RM200 per tonne on scrap metal exported out of Sabah aimed to balance the market price between Sabah and West Malaysia.

“The SST will also provide around RM20 million revenue to the State Government annually.”

Nevertheless, Joachim said the State Government took note of the grievances from scrap metal dealers that the SST has affected their income.

“Hence, the State Government has instructed the MID to review the SST rate.

“The SST rate of RM200 per tonne will continue to be implemented until the study is completed.”