Sarawak’s Bong, Hardy through to National Closed Snooker Championship’s last 32

SIBU (March 23): State ace Edmund Bong lived dangerously, while seasoned veteran Hardy Carloss charted a punctuated path as both players edged through to the last 32 of the 31st National Closed Snooker Championships in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Bong, the recently crowned Sarawak Closed champion, dug deep and came back from two sets down before usurping Pahang’s top player Mohd Faiz 4-3 (31-56, 50-56, 63-26, 72-18, 63-34, 55-62, 46-28).

Hardy, meanwhile, overcame Danny Lim from Kuala Lumpur 4-2 (54-14, 35-79, 52-20, 55-19, 21-66, 107-69) in another marathon encounter.

They will join fellow Sarawakian Mark Yeo in the battle of the last 32, with all three seeking to be the first Sarawakian in recent history to qualify for the last 16 of the national championship.

“I admit the chance is there and it all depends on my ability to keep my cool and composure. Hopefully, I can pull through,” Bong said when contacted.

He was a slow starter in his duel with Mohd Faiz, who dazzled with his sharp shot and accurate pot.

Despite losing the first two frames, Bong refused to throw in the towel and surged to an early lead in the third frame before wrapping up the set 63-26.

That victory spurred him to regain his morale and confidence and with breaks of 20, 35, and 44 points in the fourth and fifth frames, Bong easily nailed both sets to take the overall lead at 3-2.

In the sixth frame, he made mistakes due to poor judgment on several occasions, allowing Faiz to win the frame and set up the final showdown.

It was point for point in the deciding frame and Bong admitted his lucky stars were with him after he pocketed both the blue and pink balls to take the frame and match.

Making his national debut, Hardy admitted he was initially bothered by his nerves and the excitement had affected his rhythm.

He was erratic at times, having lost direction due to intense pressure but as the game progressed, his form and sharpshooting ability came through.

“Playing against the national players can be a good platform for exposure and I have also gained rich experience from the championship,” he said.

Hardy, who will take on national player Moh Keen Ho in the last 32, played down his chances of pulling through.

“It’s going to be tough, playing against one of the country’s top players. However, I still believe if I can reduce my mistakes, then I may be able to pull through. Who knows, miracles do happen,” he added.