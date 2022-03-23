Two jailed 6 months in Miri for stealing used car batteries

MIRI (March 23): Two men were sentenced to six months’ jail by a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday after they pleaded guilty to stealing two used car batteries.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu, who meted out the sentence, ordered both accused, Elven Daniel, 27, from Bandar Baru Permyjaya and Cedricktha Nelson, 23, from Kampung Sealine, Lutong here, to start their sentence from the day of their arrest on March 16.

They were charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of case, a 31-year-old man had lodged a police report at Miri Central police station on March 16.

In the report, he said upon arrival at his rented house in Senadin Phase 7 here around 6pm on March 14, he found that two of his used car batteries worth RM20 placed in front of the house were missing.

Acting on information received, the police arrested two suspects at the compound of Miri Central police station about noon on March 16.

A police party, led by one of the suspects, then went to a house in Bandar Baru Permyjaya at 12.50pm of the same day and seized the two stolen batteries.

Later, at 1.10pm, the police, led by another suspect, went to a house in the same area to seize a motorcycle believed to have been used by both suspects to commit the offence.

The two accused admitted to stealing the car batteries from the complainant’s house and later sold them as scrap items to another individual.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the court also sentenced Elven to two months’ jail for failing to produce his MyKad during inspection by the police by the roadside of Jalan Senadin here at 4.20pm on March 15.

Elven was charged under Rule 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, punishable under Rule 25 (1) of the same rule which provides for a jail term up to three years or a fine up to RM20,000 on conviction.

The court ordered the jail sentence on the accused to run concurrently with the previous sentence.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted in both cases before while the two accused were not represented by counsel.