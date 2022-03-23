Unemployed man fined RM2,700 for drug possession in Miri

MIRI (March 23): An unemployed man was fined RM2,700 in default nine months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here for possessing methamphetamine.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu made the ruling after the accused, Mohd Azmathulakbar Drahman, 25, from Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Baram here, pleaded guilty to committing the offence.

He was charged under under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952, punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same act, which provides for a fine up to RM100,000 or five years’ jail or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found to be in possession 0.12 gramme of methamphetamine at his house in Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Baram at 5.45pm on Oct 6, last year.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.