Unemployment rate worrying in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): Unemployment in Sabah has risen by nine percent by the fourth quarter of last year involving 184,200 people.

According to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan, the unemployment rate has risen from 5.8 percent in 2019 to 8% in 2020 and 9% by the fourth quarter of 2021.

“The high unemployment rate is worrying and the ministry and agencies at both federal and state levels are working towards implementing programmes to reduce the rate,” he said at the State Assembly during his winding up speech for his ministry on Wednesday.

He said that through the MyFutureJobs portal, a total of 110,038 active job seekers from Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory had registered with the portal.

As of March 22, a total of 43,229 vacancies have been offered through the portal and job placements between 2021 and February 2022 are 8,684 (source: Socso).

He also said that the Karnival Kerjaya OKU involving people with hearing disability and others have successfully resulted in the job placement of 16 people between 2021 and the end of the year 2021.