Over 23 pct Sabah residents non-citizens

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): Sabah has a total population of 3,418,785 in the year 2020.

According to the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor, this was based on the Preliminary Report of the Sabah Population and Housing Census 2020 from the Department of Statistics Malaysia for the State of Sabah that the Sabah government has received.

He said that of the total, 810,443 (23.7 per cent) were non-citizens, while 2,608,324 were Malaysian citizens in Sabah.

“This means, the number of Filipinos alleged by the honorable member of the Api-Api (Datuk Christina Liew) which is one million people is inaccurate,” he said.

“Nevertheless, the State Government will continue to work to address issues related to foreigners that have been lingering for a long time in the state as raised by the honorable member from Api-Api, appointed assemblymen Dr Aliakbar Gulasan and Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee as well as representatives from Kadamaian (Datuk Ewon Benedick), Tanjong Kapor (Ben Chong Chen Bin) and Elopura (Calvin Chong).

“For that purpose, on 16 February 2022, the State Government has established a special committee at the Cabinet level chaired by the honorable Deputy Chief Minister II, cum Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries (Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan), and composed of several Cabinet members.

“The committee will seek the best approach and subsequently submit all recommendations to the Cabinet within three months,” said Hajiji in the Finance Ministry’s winding up speech at the State Assembly on Thursday.