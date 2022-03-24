4 Bomba Sarawak personnel receive expert, advisor credentials

KUCHING (March 24): Four Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel have received expert and advisor credentials in their specific fields.

Bomba director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Abdul Wahid presented the credentials during the closing of a three-day convention at Bomba Malaysia’s headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

“I feel very proud for this credential as I am the first Sarawakian to be credited as an advisor for the state’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS),” assistant fire superintendent Zian Azizi Yusuf told The Borneo Post today.

Zian, who was appointed as Bomba Sarawak EMRS head on Jan 31, said the credentials were also a reflection of the appreciation and trust of the department in his service.

“I will give my best to further strengthen and improve the state’s EMRS as well as to provide a morale boost to all EMRS personnel in Sarawak for them to always give their best to the people,” he said.

The other Bomba Sarawak firefighters to receive credentials were deputy fire superintendent II Mohamad Meramit (hazardous materials and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear/explosives); senior assistant fire superintendent Muhammed Mirza Dzalmira Miraj (rapid intervention motorcycle); and Mohammad Asnan Led (special tactical operation rescue Malaysia).

A total of 79 firefighters from the across the country took part in the convention.

Its objective was to strengthen the special team’s role in the department.