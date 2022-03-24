436 new cases and two deaths

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): Sabah recorded 436 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with a fatality each in Keningau and Kota Belud.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 66.06 per cent of the total daily cases were due to sporadic infections.

“A total of 427 or 97.94 per cent of the 436 new cases were in Category 1 and 2, three in Category 3, six in Category 4 and no cases were reported in Category 5.

“Kota Kinabalu again recorded three-digit figure with 123 cases while Tuaran recorded an increase of 13 cases to 41,” he said.

Ten districts recorded two-digit cases, among them Penampang with 47 cases, Papar 44, Sandakan 27 and Putatan 23.

The number of districts that recorded single-digit cases has increased to 15 on March 24, while Kalabakan became the only district that did not record any new cases.