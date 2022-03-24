49.5 pct of senior posts in federal depts held by Sabahans, says Ongkili

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): Borneonisation is one of the key pillars of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), stressed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

He pointed out that employment and appointments to senior positions in the federal civil service were promised to the Borneo states.

“Yes, there has been some progress over the years over the number of Sabahans and Sarawakians holding senior positions in federal departments.

“For instance of the 109 senior positions in federal departments in Sabah, 54 people or 49.5 per cent are Sabahans; followed by 53 (48.6 per cent) West Malaysians and two Sarawakians, while in Sarawak, of the 117 senior positions, 68 or 64 per cent are Sarawakians, followed by 39 (35.7 per cent) are West Malaysians and two Sabahans.

“While the numbers look presentable, but the achievements are still low and slow,” he said in a reply to Lubok Antu Member of Parliament Tambat @ Jugah Muyang in Parliament yesterday.

The Kota Marudu Member of Parliament said the Public Service Department needs to plan and strategise through training, strategic placement, and talent scouting to ensure qualified candidates are appointed to the positions.

“They cannot be left simply to chances. It does not work that way.

“The Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division will organise engagement with Borneon MPs to get inputs to planning formulation for the fulfillment of the Borneonisation,” he said.

He added that under the MA63, other than Borneonisation, other matters related to immigration, customs, finance, land and forest resources, and culture are also being dealt with.