ACS still waiting for updated church services, mass SOP from Unifor

KUCHING (March 24): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) is still waiting for Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to come up with updates standard operating procedures (SOP) for churchgoers to attend church services and mass in the state as the country transition towards Covid-19 endemicity from April 1.

According to ACS chairman Archbishop Simon Poh, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has already gotten feedback from the association to increase the number of churchgoers during church services and mass.

“I understand the difficulty of trying to balance safety with numbers of persons allowed in church or houses of worship especially when the more infectious Omicron variant BA.2 is just beginning to appear.

“While we would like to have bigger seating capacity as our nation enters the endemic phase, we are also considering the safety factor first and are thus taking smaller and progressive steps towards increasing the numbers of people in churches and houses of worship,” he said in a statement today.

He added, after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, he is confident that everyone is aware of the need of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance in public places and houses of worship.

“It is thus important to trust that churchgoers will naturally keep these safety habits.

“Even when additional chairs are set up, with physical distancing, in our church lobby or corridors, I believe our people will naturally maintain physical distancing as part of our habit after two years of pandemic response,” he said.

Nevertheless, Poh said Unifor has always acknowledged the high compliance of churches and houses of worship throughout this period.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all who come to churches.

“ACS would like to ensure that churches are a safe environment for worship. It is also our Christian social responsibility that churches do not contribute to new clusters in the community.

“In the meantime, let us continue to support those in need, donate blood to our blood banks, give money to support charity, pray for the safety of one another and for peace in Ukraine and the world,” he said.