Agong gives consent to 12 laws passed by Parliament

Al-Sultan Abdullah addresses members of Parliament when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament at the Parliament House on Feb 28. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): The  Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given his consent to the four laws that were passed during the last Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament.

Deputy  Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said they were the  Patents  (Amendment) Act 2021,  Factories and Machinery (Repeal) Act  2022 , Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022 and Geographical Indications Act 2022.

Mohd Rashid informed the august house this at the beginning of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today. – Bernama

