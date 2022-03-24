Analysts positive on DRB-Hicom despite issues

KUCHING (March 24): Analysts are generally positive on DRB-Hicom Bhd’s (DRB-Hicom) outlook despite the current chip shortage and supply disruption issues plaguing the automotive industry.

The research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) pointed out that despite the chip shortage and supply disruption issues that are plaguing the industry, Proton and Honda have set ambitious sales targets of 150,000 units and 80,000 units respectively, which imply 34 and 51 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.

To note, Proton has sold 13,355 units as of the first two months of the financial year 2022 (2MFY22) and the carmaker needs to maintain average monthly sales of 13,700 units to achieve the target. Based on Honda’s 2MFY22 sales volume of 9,888 units, it needs to achieve monthly average sales of 7,011 units for the remaining months.

“Positively, backlogged orders of the two brands remain robust. Proton’s X-series have six months’ worth of bookings while theother models are two to three months. Meanwhile, Honda has backlogged orders of two three months’ worth,” it said.

According to the research team at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research), Proton made a strong comeback in 4QFY21, driving strong operating profit before tax (OPBT) to RM245.9 million for automotive segment (compared with RM135.2 million in 4QFY20 and RM170.1 million in 3QFY21), on the back of 40,500 unit sales during the quarter (up 15.7 per cent y-o-y; +171.6 per cent q-o-q).

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, management expects overall automotive OPBT margins (8.1 per cent in 4QFY21) to sustain in FY22, mainly supported by Proton sales.

“Proton has set a target of 136,000 to 150,000 units (up 18.6 to 30.8 per cent y-o-y) for FY22, which includes export volume (mainly driven by high demand in Pakistan).

“Proton will continue to ramp up production in FY22 in order to meet the high order backlog of 60,000 units,” HLIB Research.

It also pointed out that Proton has secured enough microchip supplies to meet the current demand.

“New model launches are expected to be rescheduled to FY23 to focus on current high order demand and resolving supply chain situation,” it added.

AmInvestment further highlighted that Proton is working closely with its vendors, searching for win-win solutions to reduce costs.

“The carmaker is also negotiating with its technology partner, Zheijiang Geely Holding Group (Geely), to absorb some of the increases in costs. However, should the trend of rising input costs persist, Proton’s last resort is to pass the additional costs to end consumers,” it added.

On DRB’s Honda segment, HLIB Research noted that in FY21, Honda was affected by the microchip shortage, on-going lockdowns and pandemic-related issues, resulting to delay in new model launches to early-FY22.

“Honda is set to regain its market share with a sales target of 80k units in FY22. On the other hand, Mitsubishi gained strong position in FY21, driven mainly by newly introduced Xpander. Sales are expected to sustain into FY22,” it said.

As for its other business segments, according to HLIB Research, both Deftech and CTRM were affected by Covid-19 in FY21.

“With the completion delivery of AV8 in FY22, management expects contribution to drop until Deftech is able to secure a new major defence contract.

“Conversely, CTRM is expected to ramp up production, leveraging on the recovery of the global aviation sector in FY22. CTRM is also bidding for new contracts to expand its orderbook,” it said.