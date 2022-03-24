Bill to strengthen enforcement, improve water supply service passed

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): The State Legislative Assembly has passed a Bill to amend the Sabah Water Supply Enactment 2003 to strengthen the enforcement and improve the existing water supply service.

In tabling the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said the amendments also served to raise the amount of penalty for each offence, which would help increase the revenue for Sabah Water Department through the issuance of compound and improvement in the management of outstanding payments.

He said the Sabah Water Department carried out operations in line with the jurisdiction of the state water authorities as stipulated in the Sabah Water Supply Enactment 2003 that was enforced on January 2, 2004 to replace the Sabah Water Supply Ordinance 1961.

He said amendments to the enactment was done simultaneously with the formulation of the new Sabah Water Supply Regulations (Water Reticulation and Pipe Installation) 2022 to improve the needs of the technical and operational aspects of the Sabah Water Department based on the Sabah Water Supply Regulations 1961.

Bung, who is state Works Minister, said Sabah Water Supply Enactment 2003, Water Supply Regulations 1961 and Sabah Water Supply Regulations (Licencing) 2021 were currently being used as the standard and guideline in the administration and management of water in Sabah.

In general, he said the Bill consisted of 20 amendments, seven new additions, six substitutions and four deletions to the sections under the Sabah Water Supply Enactment 2003.

He said a new Section 29A was inserted to offer rewards to individuals who report to the Water Department on violations of the enactment, including water theft.

Meanwhile, he said Part 7 was replaced with new sections that provided power to investigate, conduct search with and without warrant, seizure of equipment, among others.

Assemblymen from Tempasuk, Telupid and Kapayan participated in the debate for the Bill.

Tempasuk assemblyman Mohd Arsad Bistari said amendment to the enactment to increase the amount of penalty for offences would not only serve as a lesson to offenders, but also increase the revenue collected in the form of compound.

In addition, he said the higher penalty would help tackle the issue of illegal water connections.

Meanwhile, Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang said Section 4A on privatization contract allowed contractors to build, manage, inspect and maintain water supply systems, and thus she wanted to know if there was guidelines in place to monitor the contractors to ensure the contract would not be a burden to the people in terms of higher cost.

She also asked on the measures taken to curb non-revenue water (NRW).

Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone J Kurum said the Bill was important to enable the state water authority to provide authorization power to offers, adding that it would also improve the quality and delivery system of water in Sabah.

In response, Bung said the objective of the enactment was not to burden the offenders or deliberately seek additional income for the government.

“Our message is that individuals or companies should take care of public utilities.

“Almost all Pan Borneo Highway contracts have committed no less than 10 offences but they did not care because the compound was RM5,000 or RM3,000,” he said, adding that the offenders seemingly did not respect the law.

He said the authorities were not able to repair damaged water pipes and electricity facility because they have to call their contractors, despite complaints from the public.

Hence, he said the amendments sought to increase the compound to RM50,000 for the first offence, RM100,000 for the second offence and perhaps RM200,000 for the next offence.