Borneonisation: Participation of young Sabahans, S’wakians in federal civil service given priority

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): The implementation of Borneonisation gives priority to Sabah and Sarawak Bumiputra to hold senior posts in the federal civil service in the two states, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

He said to date, all 109 federal department head posts in Sabah had been fully filled, with Sabahans taking up 49.5 per cent or 54 posts.

As for Sarawak, he said 109 of the total 117 federal department head posts had been filled with 68 of them (64 per cent) comprising Sarawakians.

“After the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Council was established, the proposal on the implementation of Borneonisation was first tabled in its working committee, namely the Socio-Economic Committee (JKSE) on Feb 18.

“In terms of planning, among the matters discussed were the priority of recruiting and increasing the participation of young people from Sabah and Sarawak in the federal civil service,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Jugah Muyang (Independent-Lubok Antu) on the federal government’s plans to expedite the implementation of Borneonisation in line with the provisions in MA63 as well as Sabah’s 20-point agreement and Sarawak’s 18-point agreement.

Jugah also wanted to know about the number of Sabahan and Sarawakian officers who hold federal department head posts in Sabah and Sarawak to date.

Ongkili said also discussed in the JKSE meeting was allowances for civil servants from Sabah and Sarawak serving in the peninsula. – Bernama