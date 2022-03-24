Civil Defence to set up branches in all Sarawak’s districts

KUCHING (March 24): The Civil Defence Force (APM) plans to set up branches in all districts in Sarawak, said state director Mohtar Samad.

He said although this would take time, every full district must have an APM branch.

“This is to increase the level of security and ensure that harmony exists within the corners of every district in our state,” he told a press conference this morning after APM Sarawak’s 70th anniversary state-level celebration.

Currently APM only has 21 administrative offices in Sarawak.

Mohtar said civil defence is a key component in protecting a country, to battle increasingly complex challenges such as climate change and technological advances.

In his speech for the celebration, he urged APM Sarawak cadets to continuously dedicate themselves to serve the state with enthusiasm and proactiveness.

APM Sarawak members were also presented with medals during the ceremony.