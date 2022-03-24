Customs Dept seizes firearms parts worth over RM5,000 from Bintulu house

KUCHING (March 24): The State Customs Department has seized firearms parts worth an estimated RM5,125.43 from a house at Jalan Sibiew, Bintulu.

In a statement last night, Sarawak Customs director Mohd Nadzri Ariffin said enforcement team members from Kuching and Bintulu arrested a man at the house on March 10.

“During the arrest, the 56-year-old man was present at the scene to claim a parcel suspected of containing weapons (firearms parts) sent from abroad.

“The results of further inspection at the house led to the discovery of weapons equipment, two units of Hatsan Airtact Synthetic Stock, one unit of BSA Contender Riflescope Hunting Optics Sight, one unit of Airsoft High Pressure Indicator Ds Tm, and one set of Scope Extension Mount (ohhunt),” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 for importing weapons from abroad using courier services without a valid declaration and permit.

If convicted, the offender can be fined no less than 10 times the amount of Customs duty or RM100,000, and not more than 20 times the value of the amount of Customs duty or RM500,000, or face imprisonment of not less than six months and not more than five years, or both.

Members of the public are urged to help the Customs Department in fighting the crime of smuggling, especially cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs, and vehicles.

The department also advised the public not to get involved in such illicit activities.

Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of revenue loss, but it also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people, said the department.

To channel information related to smuggling, call the Customs Toll Free Line on 1-800-888855 or the nearest Customs office in all states.

The identity all informants will be kept confidential.