Customs seizes contraband cigarettes with over RM5.3 mln unpaid duties

BINTULU (March 24): The Sarawak Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle in illicit cigarettes valued at RM1,425,600 with unpaid duties worth RM5,369,760 here.

State Customs director Mohd Nadzri Ariffin said 7,920,000 sticks of contraband cigarettes were seized from a container at Bintulu Port.

He said a special operation was carried out at 7.45pm on March 14 by the Bintulu Customs enforcement team on a foreign vessel anchored at the port.

“The vessel was carrying a 40-foot container suspected of containing contraband cigarettes, yet to be approved by Customs.

“The container arrived at the port from China via transshipment from Vietnam,” he said in a statement.

He said the modus operandi was by making a false declaration via transshipment from Ho Chi Minh Port, Vietnam to Bintulu Port.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Offenders could be fined between 10 and 20 times more than the customs duties owed, or imprisoned for up to five years, or both if convicted.

Mohd Nadzri said last year Sarawak Customs seized a total of 30,556,012 sticks of contraband cigarettes with total seizures worth RM2,114,512.32, while the duties unpaid were RM16,824,847.14.

He urged the public to provide information on any smuggling by contacting Customs’ toll-free hotline on 1-800-88-8855.

Customs guarantees the identity of the informer would be kept confidential.