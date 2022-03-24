Dewan Rakyat adjourns sine die, seven bills passed

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): The First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament adjourned sine die today, after sitting for 16 days since February 28, with seven bills passed, including the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The bill, which, among others, seeks to provide for the non-application of Article 119 to the Malay rulers concerning voter registration was passed by the Dewan Rakyat today with the support of more than two-thirds of Members of Parliament (MPs).

Also passed today were the Labuan Companies (Amendment) Bill 2022; Labuan Financial Services and Securities (Amendment) Bill 2022; and Labuan Islamic Financial Services and Securities (Amendment) Bill 2022).

Other passed bills were the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2021; Control of Supplies (Amendment) Bill 2021; and Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill 2022).

The meeting this time also saw the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address approved after there was more support for than against it.

The motion had been debated for four days beginning March 14, followed by the winding-up sessions by the 27 ministries involved.

The sitting has also made history when the motion to extend the enforcement of subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for another five years was not approved.

The motion was not passed in a bloc vote which saw 84 MPs agreeing and 86 disagreeing, while 49 were absent.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar when winding up the debate on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 announced that the Anti-Party Hopping Bill would be tabled at a special parliamentary sitting which has been scheduled on April 11. – Bernama