Dewan Rakyat Speaker: Sosma motion results change to 85 after Besut MP included in count

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun today announced that the numbers for those who voted for yesterday’s motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) have changed from 84 to 85.

Azhar ― or commonly referred to as Art ― said that he was informed by Jempol MP Datuk Seri Haji Salim Sharif ― who was incharge of the voting count for block D1 in Parliament that there was an error which showed that Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh was not there, when in fact he was.

“With that, I will use Meeting Rules (100) to amend the voting count to include the MP from Besut, from 84 who agree to 85 who agree.

“The number of MPs who were not present has also changed from 50 to 49, while the number of MPs who voted against the motion remained unchanged at 86,” he said while opening the second half of Parliament.

This drew uproar from several Opposition MPs, who asked that the voting system be looked into, to which Azhar has agreed with.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil immediately stood up and said that this is the second time in Parliament’s history that there was an error in the voting numbers.

“The first time, I protested, and this is the second time. I think Tan Sri [Azhar] should consider a reformation of how we vote, to improve it better. Because now it is still manual.

“So maybe we need to do some research and see how we can better improve this,” he said.

Kampar MP Su Keong Siong then asked if the count was now final, asking for reassurances that it will not change again.

“So now, do we have the final number? Or will there be another change? We don’t want this. It would be a mockery.

“So I think we need to have a finality,” he said.

PKR’s Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad then suggested to Azhar that someone double check the counts before sending it in.

“Maybe we can add another box on the bottom of the final form, one to note that the numbers have been double checked so things like this will not happen again,” he said.

Azhar then said that he agreed with Fahmi that the voting process in Parliament needs some fixing and said that he would work with him to upgrade the system.

“I am ready to hear any suggestions,” he said. – Malay Mail