Earth Hour 2022: MBKS to switch off lights of office, parks and facilities for an hour on March 26

KUCHING (March 24): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be joining the world largest movement for the nature – Earth Hour 2022 which will be held this Saturday (March 26) from 8.30pm until 9.30pm.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the council will be switching off the lights at the council’s office, parks and facilities for an hour to show their support towards this movement.

Therefore, he said MBKS would like to advise the public that some of council’s facilities, parks and areas will be in darkness for one hour.

“The Council would like to take this opportunity to invite the public to take part in this movement and help amplify the mission and impact.

“Earth Hour aims to increase awareness and spark global conversations on protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for us all. Small action from everybody will create a big impact for the world,” he said in a statement today.

Every year, at 8.30pm on the last Saturday of March, supporters in over 190 countries and territories unite, taking action on and raising awareness of the issues facing our one home.

“Earth Hour has also gone far beyond the symbolic action of switching off – it has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people and collective action,” he added.

The private sector such as hotels, shopping malls under MBKS will also be joining this movement.

The list of locations and buildings where the lights will be switched off are MBKS office, parks and other facilities such as the city hall, Taman Kuching, Dewan Masyarakat, Song Kheng Hai Hawker Centre, and Stutong Community Market.

For the commercial area, Saradise will also participate in this Earth Hour, with MBKS at the same time.

Whereas, for hotels, the lists included Kingwood Inn, Kuching Park Hotel, Pullman Hotel and Penview Hotel.

For the shopping malls, Earth Hour will also be observed in such as CityOne Megamall, VivaCity Megamall and Aeon Mall.