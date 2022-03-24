Elderly Sibu man cheated of RM500 by fraudster

SIBU (March 24): An elderly man in his 70s lodged a police report after he fell victim to a Facebook advertisement scam.

According to the man, he came across an advertisement offering ‘holy’ lottery numbers while surfing his Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Interested, he contacted the advertiser, and was told to pay RM500 upfront in order to get the number.

The man obliged and transferred RM500 to a given account number. After transferring the money, he called the advertiser to get the ‘holy’ lottery number but the line was already blocked.