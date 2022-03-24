IGP: Other legal provisions to be used after rejection of Sosma subsection motion

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will apply other provisions for cases investigated by subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) after July 31.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said following the rejection of the motion to extend the enforcement of subsection at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, PDRM will use provisions under any law in force such as the Criminal Procedure Code to carry out detentions through court remand orders.

He said PDRM remained committed to conducting investigations as best as possible by using existing legislation that was still in force.

“PDRM takes note and accepts the decision of the Dewan Rakyat on March 23 which rejected the Home Ministry’s proposal to extend the effective period of Sosma after July 31,” he said in a statement last night.

Acryl Sani said with the decision, PDRM will no longer use the 28-day detention order on individuals detained for investigations involving complex security cases such as offences under Chapter VI of the Penal Code (Offences against the State).

“Also, offences under Chapter VI A of the Penal Code (terrorism-related offences); offences under Chapter VI B of the Penal Code (organised criminal offences); offenses under Chapter III A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Special Measures Against Terrorism in Foreign Countries Act 2015,” he said.

The motion to extend the enforcement of subsection, tabled by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, was not passed in a bloc vote which saw 84 Members of Parliament (MPs) agreeing and 86 disagreeing. — Bernama