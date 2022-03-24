Internet reception woes affects single mother’s livelihood

LAWAS (March 24): Nurul Ema Mahfuzah Sulaiman, has to walk five kilometres up a hill in Kampung Ulak in Limbang to get internet reception to enable her to use social media to sell jungle produce.

The 32-year-old single mother said that the internet reception in her village was down since Sunday and this has affected her income to support her family.

“Without internet connectivity, I cannot advertise my vegetables, mainly jungle produce, on social media, especially WhatsApp.

“It affects my sales and family’s income as I am the breadwinner of the family,” she told Utusan Borneo today.

Nurul Ema said, for many, RM2 may seem small, but for her family, it can ease her burden and provide for her five children.

She added that without internet connectivity, her children’s online learning has also been affected.

“As a mother, I prioritise my children’s education as I do not want them to go through hardship like myself who only sells vegetables to support my family,” she said.

She claimed that the internet reception issue in her village had been reported to the relevant authority, but was told that the issue should be reported and dealt with by the internet service providers instead.

“When we checked our internet connectivity on our mobile phones, we could not find any local telecommunication service providers except for those from the neighbouring country,” she said.

Nurul Ema said that they had also lodged a report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today.

“We are really affected by this, therefore we urge the relevant authority to fix the problem as soon as possible,” she said.