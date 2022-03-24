Justin Bieber announces stage at Bukit Jalil on Oct 22 as part of ‘Justice’ world tour

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on October 22 as part of his Justice World Tour, marking a return of international live events to the country.

This comes after the federal government announced the reopening of international borders on April 1, as it transitions to treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease instead of a pandemic — two years after these borders were closed on March 18, 2020.

“It’s such a surreal feeling that we are able to make this announcement today, after a two-year pause. We are proud to bring the highly anticipated Justice World Tour to Malaysian fans this October,” said PR Worldwide Sdn Bhd managing director Para R in a recent press statement.

Local promoter PR Worldwide Sdn Bhd is handling the promotion of the concert, in collaboration with US-based AEG Presents.

“PR Worldwide and AEG are taking all measures to create a safe environment at our events, not just for event staff, artist and crew but also for fans and ticket holders.

“With the integration of digital ticketing, vaccination and testing protocols using Mobile App technology, access to the event can now be made safe and seamless”, Para added.

The Justice World Tour is named after Bieber’s latest album Justice, which was released in April 2021, and according to promoters, became the most-streamed album in 117 countries upon debut — amassing over nine billion streams on online platforms worldwide.

Six singles have been released from the album so far, including the Grammy-nominated Peaches.

The tour was slated to begin on May 14, 2020, but was rescheduled several times due to the pandemic. It finally kicked off on February 18 this year in San Diego, California, US.

The former teen idol is currently hitting locations around North America, but will soon be performing in Asian cities which include Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber, 28, in a statement.

Ticket sales begin on March 31, with prices going between RM288 and RM1,088.

The last time Bieber came to Malaysia was in 2012, when he appeared as a guest on the MTV World Live Stage in Malaysia, held at Sunway Lagoon, Subang Jaya. – Malay Mail