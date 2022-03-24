Khairy: Land border between Malaysia and Thailand to reopen April 1 for tourists only

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): Putrajaya announced that Thailand will only allow tourists to cross the land border with Malaysia starting April 1.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said for the moment, travel for daily commuters is still under discussion between the Malaysian and Thailand governments.

“The Thai government is only willing to accept leisure travellers only. Discussions are still underway between Malaysia and Thailand over daily commuters and frequent travellers.

“As for travellers from Thailand, the general travel protocol that Malaysia currently has in place would apply,” he said during a press conference in Parliament today.

