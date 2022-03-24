Khairy: No more quarantine, Covid-19 test upon arrival for air travellers between Malaysia and Singapore from April 1

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): The Health Ministry announced that mandatory quarantine and Covid-19 testing upon arrival will be dropped for those travelling by air between Malaysia and Singapore from April 1.

In a press conference today, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, however, said that travellers must do a Rapid Test Kit Anti-Gen (RTK-AG) test two days before departure.

“Meanwhile, for all travellers who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination who pass through the Malaysia-Singapore air border, they only need to perform a Covid-19 test within two days prior to departure and they do not need to undergo quarantine or perform Covid-19 testing upon arrival,” he said.

Meanwhile, for travellers via land, Khairy confirmed that mandatory quarantine and Covid-19 tests before departure and upon arrival would no longer be required from April 1.

This comes after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced earlier today that those travelling by land between Malaysia and Singapore no longer need to undergo mandatory quarantine or test for Covid-19 from April 1.

