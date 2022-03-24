Khairy: Travellers who fail to do professional RTK-Ag test upon arrival in Malaysia could face deportation

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): Travellers who fail to undergo a professional RTK-Ag test for Covid-19 within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia could face deportation, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Parliament building today, he said apart from that, the travellers’ MySejahtera status would turn red and they would not be allowed to enter any business premises in the country.

“The RTK-Ag test must be done professionally because it (the results) must be included in MySejahtera. Only certified laboratories can do it.

“Travellers are required to undergo the professional RTK-Ag test either at private health facilities at the country’s border gates or outside the premises within 24 hours,” he said.

He said the directive would take effect from April 1. – Bernama