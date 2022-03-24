Kuching court jails general worker 2 years and 6 months for meth possession

KUCHING (March 24): A general worker was sentenced to two years and six months in jail by a Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing 29.94 grammes of methamphetamine.

No whipping was imposed on the accused as he is over 50 years old.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who meted out the sentence, also ordered the jail sentence for the accused, Chai Yew Kiun, 51, be enforced from the date of his arrest on Oct 9, 2021.

The accused was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39A (1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for not less than two years and not more than five years in prison and three to nine strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Chai was arrested by a team of policemen behind a premises at Jalan Green here around 5pm on Oct 9, 2021.

Further inspections conducted on the accused’s vehicle found a plastic package containing nine transparent plastic packets of various sizes containing powder and lumps of clear crystals suspected to be methamphetamine with a gross weight of 71.96 grammes under the driver’s front seat.

The case items were sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis and on Nov 5, 2021, the department confirmed that the case items contained 29.94 grammes of methamphetamine.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Chai was unrepresented by counsel.