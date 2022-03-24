Labuan people have right to decide – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): The people of Labuan have the right to decide whether they want to be part of Sabah again or stay as a Federal Territory.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said this in reply to elected assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee who asked the Sabah government to ask the Federal government to return Labuan to Sabah.

“This matter involves the people of that island because they have the right to decide the position of the territory,” he said in the Finance Ministry’s winding-up speech at the State Assembly on Thursday.

Hajiji also told the State Assembly that Felda will be asked to pay the land subdivision premium of RM835,000 for its settlers.

The land subdivision premium must be paid by Felda and not the settlers, he said when replying to Tungku assemblyman Asaffal P. Alian who asked if the premium for the settlers could be reduced or waived so that the land grants can be issued to the settlers.

Hajiji said that the premium charged for 835 lots of settlers was only RM835,000 and the land subdivision premium for each lot was only RM1,000.

“This premium rate is the premium rate that is currently in force and is ‘nominal’ for leasehold land subdivision premium (leases). Therefore, the request for ‘waive’ premium or premium reduction for the subdivision of Felda settlers’ lot land cannot be considered. Accordingly, Felda must pay the premium of RM835,000 and not the settlers,” he said.

His reply was received well by Asaffal who said that the settlers were facing problems paying the premium.

Hajiji said that the Sabah government will relay the matter to Felda so that they can help the settlers.

“The stance of the Sabah government will be relayed to Felda,” added Hajiji who also said that the agency has already reaped a lot of profit.

Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal also took part in the discussion, saying that the Sabah government has given a huge chunk of land for Felda to help local settlers.

He claimed that not all of the land has been given to settlers and there were many locals in Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Kunak who needed the land to generate their income but this was denied by the Felda management even though this has been stated in the agreement between the Berjaya government and Felda to help Sabahans to become settlers.

“We will force Felda to unveil how much has been developed in Sabah,” said Shafie.