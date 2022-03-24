Legislative power of local authorities to be strengthened, improved

KOTA KINABALU (March 24): The State Legislative Assembly has passed a Bill to amend the Local Government Ordinance 1961, which aims to strengthen and improve the legislative power of local authorities (PBT) in Sabah.

In tabling the Bill, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the amendments were positive moves in strengthening the ordinance in order to fulfil the people’s needs for a more efficient and effective service delivery.

He said amendment to Section 3 of the ordinance served to empower the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to establish a city council.

“Despite the amendments, the establishment of a city council is still subject to various procedures and fulfilment of all criteria before being qualified to be considered as city council,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Bill also sought to amend Section 49 of the ordinance to extend the functions of PBT to include power to licence the use of premises for pub and bar lounge.

“With this proposed amendment, PBT will be able to enhance its management and control on pub and bar lounge premises, thereby increasing their revenue.”

Meanwhile, amendment to Section 52 involved a fine not exceeding RM100,000 for the contravention of by-laws and not more than RM5,000 a day for continuous breaches, whereas amendment to Section 52A stated that the maximum rate for the compound of offences by PBT should not exceed RM5,000.

The Bill also sought to amend Section 72 pertaining to the definition of building to include any plant or machinery used for the extraction and processing of oil and gas.

Three assemblymen participated in the debate for this Bill, Hassan A Gani Pg Amir (Sebatik), Fairuz Renddan (Pintasan) and Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal (Senallang).

Shafie pointed out that the establishment of a city council should not just be in name, but also to take account certain criteria such as the revenue collected, population, infrastructure and transportation system.

He also questioned the handing over of power over the extraction of oil and gas on mainland from the Chief Minister to PBT following the amendment to Section 72.

He further raised the issue of overlapping of drainage management, such as in Penampang, where certain drains were managed by the PBT, Public Works Department or Ministry of Agriculture and Fishery.

Hassan said the amendment to extend the functions of PBT to include power to licence the use of premises for pub and bar lounge would ensure these establishments were set up according to the suitability of the area.

“This will help balance the wellbeing of the residents nearby and curb the spread of unhealthy activities such as illegal gambling and social issues,” he said.

He added that amendments to Section 52 and 52A would ensure adherence to the laws.

Nevertheless, he said a systematic mechanism was required to ensure an efficient payment collection system that could be accessed by the public to avoid outstanding payments that could affect the revenue of PBT.

On the other hand, Fairuz said empowering the Yang di-Pertua Negeri in the establishment of city council would strengthen the administration of the council, especially in resolving bureaucracy.

In response to Shafie, Masidi explained that the taking over the power of the Chief Minister did not arise because the amendment referred to the structure that was built for oil and gas extraction which PBT would impose tax on.

For instance, he said the licencing for palm oil mill was under the purview of another agency, but PBT would impose tax on the building itself.

On another note, Masidi said the ministry would not compromise on the need to comply with all the criteria for the upgrade to a city.

“I agree with Senallang (Shafie) that basic infrastructure is important. Perhaps the amendment will be an incentive to the districts to upgrade their infrastructure and facilities.”