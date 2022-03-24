Matang man jailed six months, fined RM1,000 for slapping six-year-old son

KUCHING (March 24): A Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a self-employed man to six months in prison and fined him RM1,000 in default two weeks’ jail for slapping the face of his six-year-old son.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Sufian Lamat, 37, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section provides for up to one year in jail, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

The court also ordered for Sufian’s jail sentence to take effect from the date of his arrest on Feb 17, 2022.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.

According to the facts of the case, Sufian intentionally injured his son on Feb 17, around 1.30pm, at the family’s residence in Matang here.

His 13-year-old daughter informed his mother (the complainant) that she saw Sufian slap her brother on the right side of his face.

The complainant then found the boy had almost fainted, while his face bore redness and hand marks.

It is understood that similar incidents had previously occurred with the complainant’s other grandchildren.

Sufian is said to have told his mother that he was no longer afraid to hit his children and also did not fear the police.

It is understood that he always carried a knife and hammer in the house, including in the bedroom.

Suspecting that her son was abusing drugs, the complainant felt scared and under threat, leading her to lodge a police report.

The investigation found that Sufian had woken up suddenly and slapped his son with his hands, causing pain and swelling to the victim’s face and right ear.