Mechanism on compulsory health check-up for Dewan Rakyat members to be further discussed

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): The mechanism on compulsory health screening for all members of the Dewan Rakyat will be discussed further before being notified to all members.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun had accepted Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s proposal to make health check-ups compulsory for all members of Parliament.

“In ensuring the well-being of all of us, the Dewan Negara President (Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim) and the Dewan Rakyat Speaker support this initiative,” he said here today. – Bernama