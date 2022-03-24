Miri cops nab local man for suspected drug trafficking

MIRI (March 24): Police have arrested a local man on suspicion of drug trafficking in front of a 24-hour launderette at Jalan Sim Cheng Kay on Tuesday.

According to Miri district police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari, the suspect was nabbed by a team from the district police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) at around 8.30pm.

He said following the arrest, the team conducted checks in a hotel room nearby where they found 100 white plastic packets bearing the name ‘Juice Master’ containing power suspected to be methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), weighing about 3.2 kilogrammes.

“The drugs, which are estimated to worth RM60,000 have been seized by the team,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The suspect has been remanded and is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

The section provides for the death sentence or life imprisonment with up to 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.