New contract reaffirms Dayang’s positive outlook

KUCHING (March 24): Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd’s (Dayang) outlook has been viewed positively by analysts, backed by its latest contract for Vestigo Petroleum Sdn Bhd (Vestigo) which is expected to provide earnings visibility to the group for the next 18 months.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, Dayang announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Dayang Enterprise Sdn Bhd (DESB), has been awarded a contract for the provision of maintenance, construction and modification (MCM) for Vestigo.

The duration of the Contract is effective from February 25, 2022 until July 16, 2023.

In a report, the research team at Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest) noted that while no value has been provided as it is based on work orders issued by the client at a fixed schedule of rates, it estimate this contract will contribute within the range of RM60 million to RM90 million to the group’s top line.

This represents the group’s first contract for FY22, maintaining its balance orderbook at circa RM2 billion with earnings visibility of more than two years.

“We are positive over this contract as it reflects the continuation/resumption of overall work activities, and Dayang being able to increase its vessel utilization to around 70 per cent.

“We keep our earnings forecast unchanged as we have assumed this under our replenishment on work order assumption of circa RM200 million per year.

“We foresee earnings improving this year partly on the back of higher workforce capacity, as well as the absence of the required 14-day quarantine given the relaxation of SOPs, in addition to stronger work flows,” the research team opined.

It also believed that oil and gas activities will be more significant this year as oil majors are currently expediting some of the works postponed in 2021 amid the current strong oil price environment at above US$100 per bbl.

All in, PublicInvest reaffirmed its ‘outperform’ rating on the stock.