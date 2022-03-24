PKR Baram suggests Sarawak pursues carbon trading, ‘zero logging’ to address flooding

MIRI (March 24): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram has called on the Sarawak government to embark on carbon trading and ‘zero-logging’ activities to address frequent flooding in the Baram basin.

In a statement today, the branch said it believes ‘zero-logging’ is the best long-term solution to the flood problem in Baram.

“The Sarawak government should introduce carbon credit trading immediately to generate an income from tropical forest conservation efforts in Baram and throughout Sarawak when the logging industry is stopped,” said the branch.

According to PKR Baram, this would enable Sarawak to contribute towards an anti-global warming campaign.

PKR Baram also called for the deepening of Baram River to improve the flow of water downstream to the sea, which it said would reduce flooding affecting properties and livelihoods of the riverine population.

“Keadilan Baram urges the government to deepen the Baram River with sand dredging but the logging industry must be stopped, especially in rain or water catchment areas,” said the branch.

This includes Ulu Tutoh, Ulu Magoh, Ulu Apoh, Ulu Patah, Ulu Tinjar, Ulu Silat, Ulu Akah, Ulu Serungo, Ulu Benuang, Ulu Belukun, Ulu Moh, and Ulu Balong, which are tributaries of the Baram River.

The Baram is the second longest river in Sarawak after the Rajang River.