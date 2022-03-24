PM Lee: Singapore to ease up cross-border travel

SINGAPORE (March 24): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today said that the republic will ease up cross-border travel substantially as the Omicron situation is now well under control.

“Earlier, we were cautious because of uncertainty over Omicron’s impact. Nearly all our cases are domestic, originating within the community,” said Lee in his update on the republic’s Covid-19 situation which was live televised here.

Lee noted that arrivals from abroad constitute only a very small proportion of cases.

“We can therefore safely open up our borders. We will drastically streamline testing and quarantine requirements for travellers,” he said.

Lee said a simplified Vaccinated Travel Framework will let Singaporeans travel abroad more easily – almost like before Covid-19 – and it will also lift most restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors entering Singapore.

“This will reconnect Singapore with the world. It will give a much-needed boost to businesses, particularly the tourism sector and help Singapore reclaim its position as a business and aviation hub,” he added.

Domestically, the prime minister also announced said that the republic will make some changes to its Safe Management Measures (SMM) that will come into effect next Tuesday (March 29).

Among others wearing masks outdoors will now be optional as the risk of outdoor transmission is significantly lower but indoors, masks will still be mandatory.

He said the republic will also allow up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home to return to their workplaces, and increase the capacity limit for larger events and settings – those with more than 1,000 people – to 75 per cent as well.

As of March 23, 2022, Singapore had recorded 1,044,661 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 1,220 deaths.

The island-city which reported its first Covid-19 case in January 2020 had reported the highest new daily Covid-19 cases of 26,032 on Feb 22, 2022.

As of March 22, 2022, about 95 per cent of the eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen and 71 per cent of the total population has received a booster shot. – Bernama