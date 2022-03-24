Prosecution files two amended charges against Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24): The prosecution today filed two amended charges against Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in connection with the charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM1 million and misappropriation of RM120,000 belonging to the youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), the Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda or Armada.

However, Syed Saddiq, 29, pleaded not guilty to both the charges which were read out before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan during the case management today.

According to the first amended charge, the former Youth and Sports Minister was alleged to have abetted Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali, who was entrusted with Armada’s fund amounting RM1 million, in committing the CBT.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad at Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Sentral 2, here on March 6, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 406 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

On the second amended charge, Syed Saddiq was charged with misappropriation of RM120,000 belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise in Maybank Islamic Berhad for his own use, which resulted in Rafiq to dispose of the money.

Syed Saddiq was charged with committing the offence at Malayan Banking Berhad, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8, 2018 and April 21, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of between six months and five years, with whipping and liable to fine, if found guilty.

Prior to this, he was charged with two counts of engaging in money laundering activities, namely two transactions of RM50,000 from his Maybank Islamic Berhad account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, which is believed to be proceeds of illegal activities.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling here on June 16 and June 19, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which is punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same Act, providing maximum imprisonment of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or proceeds of illegal activities.

Judge Mohamed Zaini maintained the dates that had been set earlier for the hearing when informed by deputy public prosecutor from Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin that was no change in the trial dates and lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, representing Syed Saddiq, did not object to it.

The court had previously set 22 days to hear the case , beginning June 7 to 10, June 20-22, June 27 and 28 as well as July 4-8, July 13-15 and July 18-22. – Bernama