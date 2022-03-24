Regas Premium Sabah unveils newly relocated BMW dealership in Kota Kinabalu

KUALA LUMPUR (March 24) : Regas Premium Sabah, the sole BMW Authorised Dealer in Sabah since 2018, unveiled its new relocated 4S (sales, service, spare parts and system) dealership in Kota Kinabalu for the brands BMW, BMW Motorrad, BMW Premium Selection (BPS) and BMW i.

The new dealership offers a wide suite of services, including car insurance (new & renewal), used car trade-in and BMW Financial Services.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said, “Since our partnership began in July 2018, Regas Premium Sabah has been an invaluable partner in providing a seamless touchpoint for our loyal customers in Sabah.

“As a BMW Authorised Dealer, Regas Premium Sabah has successfully delivered the promise of Sheer Driving Pleasure to satisfied customers in the state, contributing over 300 vehicles to our total deliveries every year.”

Regas Premium Sabah dealer principal and managing director Datuk Matthew Tan Yaw Tzuu said, “Delivering the Premium Ownership Experience to customers across East Malaysia remains a pride of ours, one that is also of BMW Group Malaysia’s.

“To that end, our new expanded dealership serves to continue our excellent track record over the past three and a half years in both delivering quality, premium vehicles and a dedicated, comprehensive aftersales treatment to our customers here in Sabah.”

The new four-storey dealership is 40,000 square feet larger than the previous showroom in Jalan Penampang, and it will see up to 28 vehicles across the BMW Group portfolio displayed to customers in Sabah.